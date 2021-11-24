Impact at 24 thousand km / h

Planetary scientists can create miniature impacts in laboratories and use the results to create sophisticated models of how to deflect an asteroid. But these models are based on flawed assumptions, so they want to run a real-world test.

The DART probe, a box the volume of a large refrigerator and limousine-sized solar panels on either side, will crash into Dimorphos at just over 15,000 miles per hour, causing a small change in the movement of the asteroid.

Scientists say these rocks are an “ideal natural laboratory” for the test, because Earth-based telescopes can easily measure the variation in brightness of the Didymos-Dimorphos system and calculate the time it takes for Dimorphos to make a complete revolution around his older brother.

Its orbit never crosses our planet, providing a safe way to measure the effect of the impact, which is scheduled to occur between September 26 and October 1, 2022.

Andy Rivkin, head of the DART research team, said the current orbital period is 11 hours 55 minutes. The team expects the hit to reduce Dimorphos’ orbit by about 10 minutes.

There is some uncertainty about the amount of energy that will be transferred on impact, as the internal composition and porosity of the small moon is unknown. The more debris generated, the more push Dimorphos will receive.

“Every time we go to an asteroid, we find things we did not expectRivkin said.

The DART spacecraft also contains sophisticated imaging and navigation instruments, including the Italian Space Agency’s CubeSat, which will observe the crash and its after-effects.

Didymos’s trajectory could also be slightly affected, but it would not significantly alter its course or endanger Earth, according to scientists.