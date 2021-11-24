NASA launched the spacecraft to deflect an asteroid and the networks talk about it

This Wednesday, November 24, NASA launched DART, the unmanned spacecraft with which the United States agency seeks to divert an asteroid from its path.

That’s right, almost with the same idea as the movie Armageddon, with Bruce Willis.

Although it is very unlikely that this will happen in the near future, in fact scientists have explained that there are no imminent risks, the spacecraft, which was sent into space in collaboration with the European Space Agency, took off on a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenberg, the space base in California.

DART, in English, means dart, although it also refers to the acronym Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

In reality, the asteroid it is pointing at is not on Earth. What the mission seeks is to test technology that could once be useful in deflecting a really dangerous space body.

The objective is to know how much the speed and trajectory of an asteroid can really deviate.

It is estimated that it could occur sometime between the months of July and September of next year.

The spacecraft will hit Dimorphos, an asteroid made up of two parts that orbit very closely together. The largest is 785 meters wide and the smallest, 165 meters.

According to NASA, DART is only going to change the period of Dimorphos’ orbit by just a few meters, which, in theory, would be enough.

An object the size of Dimorphos, if struck by Earth, would discharge energy several times that of a nuclear bomb, devastating populated areas and causing tens of thousands of casualties.

It is understood that asteroids with diameters greater than 300 meters could cause massive destruction of continental scope and those with sizes greater than one kilometer would produce effects throughout the planet.

To avoid panic, NASA warned that so far “there is no known asteroid that represents a risk of impact on Earth in the next 100 years.”

The most dangerous to date is 2009-FD, which has a less than 0.19 percent chance of hitting Earth in 2185.

