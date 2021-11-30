Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the most popular anime of 2021, however it has not managed to surpass Jujutsu Kaisen, which has been crowned as the most profitable work of that year. There are people who have discussed which of the two works is better or worse, however there are artists like LeslyChoco15 who has united his favorite franchises in a series of epic fan arts.

LeslyChoco15 is an artist who has made a name for herself redesigning several of her anime franchises in the style of the MAPPA studio, known for animating Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuri !!! On Ice, among others. Now, you have recreated your favorite characters from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with detailed work.

The first one is from Naruto after having activated the Bayron Mode, a sacred technique that consumes the life of its user, but which has such devastating power that it is equated to Isshiki Otsutsuki:

Another Mappa style redraw from Naruto Baryon mode ✨ Thank you all for the support! Right now we are 2k! I will have to prepare something for the occasion 🧐🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/smr9oQUCDH – LeslyChoco15 // ✨Commissions open✨ (@ LeslyChoco15) September 27, 2021

Next to it is another interesting redesign in the style of Jujutsu Kaisen: The power of Momoshiki Otsutsuki that manifests through Boruto, Naruto’s son. This scene happened after this fearsome villain had been revived, Boruto passed out due to the pain from his injuries. Soon after, Momoshiki manifested and took control of Boruto’s body:

An old Mappa-style Boruto redraw that I never uploaded because I didn’t quite like it… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/EPfLIRcY9K – LeslyChoco15 // ✨Commissions open✨ (@ LeslyChoco15) September 27, 2021

Two of the latest Leslychoco 15 illustrations are two characters that could not be absent from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The first of them is Jigen Daisuke who was one of the most notable villains in the saga, while he was possessed by the power Isshiki Otsutsuki, who even put the hokage of the Hidden Village among the Leaves in trouble.

Finally, Kawaki, Naruto’s adopted son and Boruto’s half-brother, could not be absent in the style of Jujutsu Kaisen.:

Some old redraws that I had and had forgotten 🏃🏽‍♀️💨 pic.twitter.com/BkrpMQalSJ – LeslyChoco15 // ✨Commissions open✨ (@ LeslyChoco15) July 23, 2021

If you liked these types of illustrations, don’t forget that you can commission LeslyChoco15 through her Twitter account to have your own reimagines of Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations or other sagas. Perhaps, soon we will see the Akatsuki in this incredible style of animation.

What is Naruto about?

Naruto (ナ ル ト), is a manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. The work was published in Shonen Jump, a magazine of other sagas such as My Hero Academia or Dragon Ball Super. This tells the story of a teenage ninja, who aspires to become the Hokage, leader of his village, with the purpose of being recognized as someone important within the village and among his companions.

The series is based on a one-shot that Masashi Kishimoto, its author, made in August 1996 for Akamaru Jump magazine.. As of November 1999, Naruto became a regular publication by the Shūeisha publisher in the Japanese weekly magazine Shōnen Jump, having since been compiled into seventy-two volumes (this number may vary in its western versions).

This work reached its end on November 10, 2014 and has continued in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, in which we meet the new generation of ninjas. Currently, this work has already exceeded 100 episodes in its anime adaptation and its manga seems to be far from over. So, the end of this great ninja adventure is far from over. Furthermore, now that the spin-offs of Masashi Kishimoto’s work have been put on sale.

And what is Boruto about?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generatives is the third anime in the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto, this one stars Boruto Uzumaki, the son of our beloved ninja. The anime is currently on air, with its first episode premiering on April 5, 2017 following the completion of Naruto: Shippūden.

This series is available in Latin America and Spain through Crunchyroll, In the current arc of the anime, the great fight between Boruto, Sasuke and Naruto against Isshiki Otsutsuki, one of the most powerful villains that we have seen in this saga, is in the air. In fact, part of its fan community has declared that for its quality and history, is the best anime of 2021.