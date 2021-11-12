If there has been a most requested collaboration throughout the history of Fornite, there is no doubt that that of Naruto it would be among the most demanded. The battle royale by Epic Games It has become a conglomerate of franchises, series, movies and sagas of all kinds for a few years, so now it is the turn of one of the most important of the Japanese manganime.

Naruto shippuden, the legendary story created and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, is coming to Fortnite. The surprise has been given by the official account of the title, revealing that the date for its premiere will be on November 16. The character and more surprises will be part of Season 8 of Chapter 2 of the play.

While we have not been able to take a look at Naruto fully prepared for battle, from Hypex they have echoed a leak that allows us to see what content will land. As could be expected, Naruto will not come alone, but will be accompanied by classic characters such as Sakura, Sasuke and Kakashi.

In addition, you can also see some of the picks inspired by the series, as well as other items available. Between the Most stellar appearances for Fortnite we meet the Master Chief of Halo, Kratos from God of War or more bizarre plays like Ariana Grande liquidating everything in her way.