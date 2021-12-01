Naruto Uzumaki is the seventh Hokage of the Village Hidden in the Leaves, the greatest authority in his society.. His great power was the one that stopped the Great Ninja War, but this would not have been possible without Kurama, the bijuu that accompanied him since he was a small child. Now that you’ve had to find yourself without him, is he weaker than Sasuke, Itachi, or his own son Boruto?

Here, the key piece for much of his life was always Kurama, the nine-tailed fox, with whom our protagonist forged an important relationship. Who resided inside the body of little Naruto.

In past chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we discovered that the Uzumaki’s Bayron Mode could end his own life. This technique had been used by our protagonist to stop Isshiki Otsutsuki, the most devastating threat they had faced so far.

Despite the risk involved, our hero decided to use it in order to stop his current adversary, the mighty Otsutsuki. In this way, he would have saved the village, Sasuke Uchiha, and his own son.

Fortunately for our ninja, this technique did not take his spirit, which was the great payoff he had. Instead, Kurama, the nine-tailed fox, decided to sacrifice himself as long as his great friend can continue his life alongside his family..

But now that Kurama is no longer with him, after the tragic events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations worth wondering What will be the future of this powerful ninja?.

The power of Kurama and Naruto

At the beginning of the Naruto franchise, Kurama had been presented as a weakness for this ninja.. A curse that had been sealed within him by Minato Namikaze, his father, in order to save the Village Hidden in the Leaves. Contrary to this, whenever he needed him, he always came to rescue him and give him his strength (despite the cost this had to his own life).

Eventually, Naruto manages to conquer the heart of Kurama, the spirit that was recognized for his hatred towards humanity and other beings. Together they managed to create an incredible team that competed with every other enemy in the shinobi world, from the resurrected Kage, Pain, and even Madara Uchiha himself.

Thanks to Kurama, the stamina and health of our protagonist were unmatched. For example, in his fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki and Madara, he showed that he could fight without rest for several days and manage to resist the fatigue that this brings.. In this way, he had transformed his greatest weakness into his most powerful strength.

For this reason, it is easy to accept that Naruto will never have the same strength that he once had. Kurama’s death spells the end of any leading role he may have in the saga in the future (as far as we know). Our protagonist will no longer be able to use the chakra that he obtained thanks to this bijuu, worse still, after the Fourth Ninja War, in which he shared his chakra with the rest of his allies and ninja allies it seems that now the whole future of the franchise resides in Boruto, his son, who is now the most powerful ninja after having mastered karma.

At least, We can always revisit the classic Naruto sagas to remember when these two great warriors fought side by side.

And what is Boruto about?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generatives is the third anime in the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto, this one stars Boruto Uzumaki, the son of our beloved ninja and focuses on the new generation of warriors in the franchise. The anime is currently on air, with its first episode premiering on April 5, 2017 following the completion of Naruto: Shippūden.

This series is available in Latin America and Spain through Crunchyroll, In the current arc of the anime, the great fight between Boruto, Sasuke and Naruto against Isshiki Otsutsuki, one of the most powerful villains that we have seen in this saga, is in the air. In fact, part of its fan community has declared that for its quality and history, is the best anime of 2021, surpassing other sagas like My Hero Academia or Dragon Ball Super.