Boruto has perfected the technique of his past generations

In the current arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a new and powerful Rasengan It has been presented. After the fight between Boruto, Code Y Kawaki became much sharper, the presentation of a Rasengan that will surpass Naruto It is news that has taken us by surprise, at least, to most of the fans of this iconic series. Here’s everything we know, so far, about the new and deadly ability of the Son of Seventh Hokage.

What do we know about Code?

Code He is a very devoted villain to Momoshiki Otsutsuki and he is willing to do what is in his power to fulfill the orders that you give him or any task that he entrusts to him. But something he definitely did not expect was the great power that the son of Hinata possessed and was able to externalize when Momoshiki it manifests itself in him through karma.

As we know, the endless attacks of our young ninja in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they sided with Code to use Kawaki as a human shield in order to protect himself. Our antagonist is aware that the young ninja could not hurt his friend, because that would imply murdering his half brother. That is why he had to take advantage of the situation to avoid any onslaught.

However, apparently our protagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, completely exceeded the limits you have imposed Code, and even beyond his own limits and those of generations that precede him, since he has impressive control over himself, which, through a shot, with due precision, managed to pass through the body of the villain without even making him a scratch on your friend.

But what is this novel technique that the ninja used about?

Without a doubt, the Rasendan, in other words, the powerful technique that has caught our attention in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has used it under a fusion of all the power it possesses, that is, a kind of condensation of all the energy of a Rasengan giant in just one small bullet. Hence the shot was so directed towards its target. As a curious fact about the name, the suffix “dan” means bullet or shot. In this way, the new technique that has been used to overcome the barrier of Code, in the first instance achieved the purpose, but this is where everything begins to get complicated. After what Boruto, the son of Naruto, lost control after rescuing Kawaki of his captor, this young ninja succumbed to the power of Momoshiki and karma, under this powerful trick of his technique. After that, the own Hokage comes to save the life of Kawaki, who was in danger at the hands of Boruto.

We even believe that Naruto and other characters could be the next victims of this powerful ninja. But in the next chapter we will see how they will deal with the threats they face.

What do you think about this technique perfected by Boruto? Who do you think will fear for their lives before the power of our strong ninja?

Related topics: Naruto

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe