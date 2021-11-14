It was expected for September, it was not. Rumors had it that it would arrive in October, but instead the characters from Resident Evil entered. Finally, and with an official confirmation, Naruto will come to Fortnite And it will be sooner than expected!

November 16 is the date chosen by Fortnite for the official presentation of Naruto shippuden. This was announced Epic games through a post on the game’s Twitter. While more details about his accessories or skins are not yet known, the important thing is that everyone’s favorite ninja arrives on the island.

Although there are still no official details about how Naruto’s arrival at the battle royale, a dataminer japanese called Hypex, shared a post on Twitter. In this ad you can see Naruto with Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura, in addition to weapons like kunai or shuriken.

As leaked by Hypex, we can also expect that this November 16 we will meet more than the classic characters of the series. A new creative map inspired by The Hidden Leaf Village will be present at the game that same day. Regarding the price that it will cost to obtain the aspects and tools, an amount has not yet transcended, although we can expect it to be one of the most expensive.

Fortnite knows that the incorporation of Naruto to the game was one of the most anticipated by its community. Because of this it is the silence that the game has kept regarding the details that will accompany Naruto. Undoubtedly, the failure to pronounce on the part of Epic Games, generates even more expectation.

Naruto will arrive in Fortnite in this eighth cubic season of the game that will be available until December 5. Before the season ends, you can read these tips that we give you so that you can finish it with the best results

