After several rumors spread, the arrival of Naruto to Fortnite has finally been made official, great news for the Otaku community.

True to its initiative to join the trends, Fortnite once again makes a great move in order to conquer new users.

Recently, the video game released the skin of one of the most iconic characters on Mexican television: El Chapulín Colorado.

After several months of waiting, it has been made official that Naruto is coming to Fortnite next week, great news for fans of the video game.

Although it is great news for those who have been waiting for it, it is also a well-planned strategy in order to reach the great Otaku community, since the character of Naruto is one of the most popular and recognized.

Fortnite is one of those platforms that usually joins the trends to grow its popularity and, with it, win over the community. Among his most used skins are Travis Scott, Harley Quinn, Black Widow, Marshmello, John Wick, among others.

Now, as part of that initiative to gain more followers, the Naruto skin will be part of the video game and, best of all, it will not take long to come out.

According to what has been shared on social networks, this new skin will arrive on November 16 and will appear in Season 8: Cubic.

At the moment, more details about it are unknown, but the main one is the price that the Naruto skin will cost, although, yes, it is expected to be one of the most expensive on the platform.

The arrival of Naruto, without a doubt, will be one of the great plays of Fortnite in order to continue gaining popularity around the world.

According to data from Statista, until August last year, the video game already had 350 million users around the world, and part of that growth that has been gaining over the years is due, precisely, to the fact of adding highly popular characters, including Ariana Grande, J Balvin and even the NBA and the NFL have appeared.

Recently, the video game announced the inclusion of El Chapulín Colorado, an interesting strategy to win over users in Latin America.

The official launch of the iconic Mexican television character, owned by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, came out on November 1, and immediately won over Mexican users, as we are talking about one of the most important television references.

More agile than a turtle, stronger than a mouse, more noble than a lettuce, its shield is a heart… It is El Chapulín Colorado! Always ready to save the day. El Chapulín Colorado jumps to Fortnite on November 1!https://t.co/rm1jvvozo0 pic.twitter.com/jWAgp9cqAg – Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) October 29, 2021

The inclusion of El Chapulín Colorado is also due to the fact that the character turned 51, the yellow heart with the letters “CH” in the middle being the most representative of it.

In the end, the great growth of Fortnite is due to the fact that it has been able to adopt characters that in real life usually have a great drag.

In that sense, the case of Naruto is one of the most striking, since it is known of the importance of the character in the geek world, which monopolizes both video games and the Otaku community, which is one of the most influential among the young.

More and more, the Otaku community grows and reaches more young people, because, more than anything else, it is a large market and, therefore, a great opportunity to reach more users.

Now, Fortnite is taking advantage of the boom generated by the iconic character and its skin is expected to be one of the best sellers on the platform.

