After several rumors and a long wait, today Fortnite finally confirmed that millions of players around the world will be able to acquire the skins of different characters from Naruto: Shippuden.

The 4 characters available will be: Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and Kakashi Hatake, which are considered by many to be the 4 most important ninjas in history.

What other things from Naruto are coming to Fortnite?

As is customary, skins are not the only novelty in the series, as a Naruto glider, two emoticons, two new loading screens and 4 retro backpacks (one for each character) and 4 pickaxes will also be available.

Epic Games will allow you to buy each skin separately or in batches. In fact, each lot has a special reward, for example:

The Naruto and Kakashi bundle includes the Naruto Uzumaki outfit (in the Seventh Master Hokage style), the Retro Parchment backpack, the Kakashi Hatake outfit (in the Kakashi Anbu style), the Pakkun retro backpack and the Jutsu Eat Pizza loading screen.

Naruto in Fortnite

The Sasuke and Sakura bundle: Includes the Sasuke Uchiha outfit (with the Kusanagi Sword pickaxe), the Demon Wind Shuriken retro backpack, the Kusanagi Sword pickaxe, the Sakura Haruno outfit (with the Sakura Uchiha style), the retro backpack Cloak of the Leaf Village and Team 7 Loading Screen.

The Shinobi Gear Bundle includes the Time of Ramen Emote, the Summoning Jutsu Emote, the Kunai Pickaxe, Anbu Sword Pickaxe, and Hidan’s Scythe Pickaxe.

The prices of each lot are 2,100 coins, 2,200 coins and 1,500 coins respectively.

Visit the Leaf Village

This collaboration does not end here, because fans of the saga can visit the Village of the Leaf in creative mode where they can also complete missions to feel like a Ninja.

Naruto in Fortnite: Leaf Village

Naruto’s creative mode will be available today from 9:00 AM and will end on November 23 at the same time, although the Leaf Village adventure map will continue to be explored until November 29 at 9:00 AM. am, Mexico City time.