When it comes to entertainment, the normal thing is to think that it is about enjoyment and fun. If that idea is taken to the television plane or some of the visual arts, reflection may not be another word that is associated with it. As if they were water and oil, although in reality their relationship is much closer. Is what happens with Narcos: Mexico, season 3, the Netflix series developed by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, powerful production globally, after its three seasons.

Perhaps this type of productions awaken the curiosity of the spectator from the curiosity, to know part of the history of the most important figures of drug trafficking in Latin America. It makes sense because they are powerful figures, who in one way or another reach the ears of viewers. However, when the gaze shifts from those interests, the series’ background can be discovered: leaving a record of the drama that has passed through a region, setting its history on fire.

Based on that premise, Narcos: Mexico continues in the roll of the two previous seasons: showing the different layers of a complex business, from the interests of the participants to the drama of the collateral victims, passing through the political influence and all the tension of this type of productions. In particular, during the third season there are two bases that support most of the story: the value of the press and freedom of expression, as well as the damages derived from everything that happens.

The documentary tone of Narcos: Mexico

By not having as much space as action sequences or other dramas, it can be diluted. But those aspects mentioned would not make sense if it did not have a documentary, real basis. So when Narcos: Mexico it puts the viewer headfirst into a world full of contradictions, luxuries and miseries, every so often he is in charge of reminding whoever looks that this happened and had consequences.

Between the scenes, Narcos: Mexico explores one of the most important dramas in the contemporary history of that country and the region. Although the series is focused on a single nation, it does not cease to resonate with what happens elsewhere. Then, progressively, ceases to be an entertainment product to become a valuable document for the collective memory.

There may not be much of a relationship, but the following does not seem like a coincidence either. The third season of Narcos: Mexico It premiered on November 5, 2021, the same day it was also activated on the platform A cop movie (Alonso Ruizpalacios, 2021). This production, not directly related to the series, shows another side of the conflict, although from a more recent perspective: the implicit tension of society and the security forces.

In his own way, perhaps unintentionally, Netflix has a much more critical tone in these productions than is usually attributed to it. In both cases, for several minutes, what happens is told from the eyes of the victims, of those people who have little or nothing to do with the initial plot. This is a success because faces are exposed that sometimes seem forgotten.

The strengths of season three

In this season of Narcos: Mexico Several of the alternate stories stand out more than those of the drug traffickers. Without Michael Pena and Diego Luna loading the story, the series loses part of its strength in that sense. In their own way, part of that responsibility is assumed Luis Gerardo Mendez, playing the policeman Víctor Tapia, and Luisa rubino, who plays Andrea Núñez, a journalist. Their stories, without covering the entire series, serve as a counterweight to the explosions and the sound of the cash register.

Tapia’s story leads to various reflections on machismo and gender violence in Mexico. His character sometimes recalls the story of Mario Conde in Four seasons in Havana (also from Netflix). From their searches to their fears and interests. On the other hand, Núñez sheds light on the risks involved in being a journalist in Mexico. The time in which the Netflix series is about seems far from the current one, but part of that reality keeps beating.

They, accompanied by archival footage, an effective script and a high-level staging, are part of a story that can serve to awaken curiosity. This is not a minor detail because the objective of series like Narcos: Mexico It is not telling The Truth or exposing beyond what is known. His goal is a little simpler and at the same time complex: that whoever observes has a better understanding of the history of a region and is interested in continuing to learn about it.