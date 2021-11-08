Yes, I know. We are saturated with documentaries about true crimes. The most incredible cases of recent humanity have found their niche on platforms. No matter the place of origin, they always hook the viewer. ‘A forger among Mormons‘ it simply is one of the best that we have seen.

Angels, salamanders and murders

With a title in Spanish that quite destroys the surprise of events, ‘Murder Among the Mormons’ is a sensational documentary miniseries from Netflix on the lurid issue of terrorist attacks in the most Mormon Utah of the 1980s.

With the beastly allure of the time capsule that is Jazz City, the Mark Hofmann affair covered in depth, the tremendous importance of a church that doesn’t really seem to matter to anyone outside of Salt Lake City and, Above all, to see Jared Hess (co-directing with Tyler Measom) involved in a much more personal task than anyone imagines, the three episode miniseries from Netflix It is a must for all lovers of the format.

Hess, a practicing Mormon and surely the only one with a sense of humor powerful enough to sustain his brilliant career thanks to his knowledge of the subject, draws gold from a job that has actually haunted the director for years from ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ or the masterpiece ‘Gentlemen Broncos’, who immersed himself for years in the compilation of all kinds of material on the case.





His investigation leaves an exciting True (Mormon) Crime in three parts that will drive you crazy and where those responsible are not shy when trying to approximate the tone to that of a screwed up black comedy, as in the armed recreations of the central episode or in the bad grape of some testimonies.

In just under three hours, the Netflix documentary miniseries covers a horrifying and not-so-well-known moment in Utah history: the 1985 murder of two members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City by someone from their own ranks. Mark Hofmann, a highly respected merchant of Mormon historical documents, was convicted of the murders, carried out with bombs targeting some of his associates. A complex story full of intricate twists and turns worthy of the best thriller script.





But even though the story was covered nationally and the pain remains for church members, little is remembered today. Especially outside your country of origin. With the rise of the format, Tyler Measom and Jared Hess decide to bring it back to global consciousness. And for this they have not cut themselves when it comes to using a bit of black humor in the formula, leaving this documentary in a totally unexpected way in the same orbit as Hess’s filmography.

In fact, the most incredible thing about all this is that the filmmaker signed the sensational ‘Don Verdean’ years ago, which has everything to do with this thorny issue extremely uncomfortable, violent and, why not say it, gloriously ridiculous at times with his Mormon angels, salamanders and underwear. Seen now all the atmosphere that surrounds this subject seems brutal the revaluation of all the work of the filmmaker.