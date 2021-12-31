The Arrowverse It is enlarged with a new series, which will arrive in January 2022. It is about Naomi, who released the synopsis of her first episode.

The CW became a television network expert on DC Comics. For years, he has launched different productions linked to well-known characters and others who have gone unnoticed, but are undoubtedly great. For 2022, the chain has big plans and projects on the way. One of them is Naomi, a new coming of age fiction that will seek to entertain, amuse and surprise all viewers.

To increase the expectation, they released the synopsis of their first episode: Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skater, and Superman-Stan, when something in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi’s loving parents, Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar), are concerned about their daughter’s strange new blackouts, the teenager’s closest friends: Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan ( Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) team up with Naomi to help discover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town on fire. “

“A little research leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of an exciting journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew. “

What you should know

The Naomi series is based on the comics of the same name and can be seen on The CW from January 11, 2022. Regarding its cast, the leading role will fall into the hands of Kaci walfall. A few days ago, we showed you the first images and the surprising trailer of this new production that joins the Arrowverso. Undoubtedly, this series promises to be a great bet and will also have great news … as cameos!

“I’m sure DC fans will be pleasantly surprised by our cosmic cameos. Throughout the season, Naomi’s world expands in a huge way ”, revealed the creators of the series. “It’s about Naomi’s journey to become fully herself. You are not going to become the person you will eventually be right away. We will be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns to be a hero ”, they explained.

