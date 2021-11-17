Nov 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM CET

EFE

The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka, former world number 1, today expressed his solidarity with china Peng shuai, who reported having been sexually assaulted by a former deputy prime minister from his country at the beginning of the month and from which there has been no news since then.

“I recently learned about a fellow tennis player who disappeared shortly after revealing that she had suffered sexual abuse,” he said. Osaka in a message published through his official profile on social networks.

“Censorship is never okay under any circumstances, I hope that Peng shuai and her family are safe and sound, “said the Japanese tennis player, who is ranked 13th in the world ranking. WTA.

“I am shocked by the situation,” added the Japanese star, who also wanted to send “love and light” to the Chinese tennis player and published the label “#whereispengshuai “, used to report the case of the athlete on social networks.

Osaka thus joins other voices from the world of tennis who have drawn attention to the case of Peng, one of the best-known sports figures in China, who accused the former vice prime minister of his country Zhang gaoli of sexual abuse.

The message, also disappeared

Peng made your complaint on your social network account Weibo at the beginning of the month, but the message disappeared a few hours later. The player, 35 years old and number 189 in the world, said that Zhang, 75, Chinese vice president between 2012 and 2017 and considered one of the most influential men in Chinese politics of the past decade, forced her to maintain relations.

WTA and ATP demand an investigation

The WTAFor his part, he also expressed the solidarity of this institution with the Chinese tennis player and requested the opening of an investigation on the subject, through statements by its president, Steve Simon. This complaint was added last Monday by the ATP, a body that demanded a “complete, clear and transparent investigation” to ensure the safety of the tennis player.