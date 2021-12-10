A good look change can do a lot for our image, and sometimes it is like fresh air. And the celebrities must think the same, who lately have not stopped surprising us with quite powerful changes, the last one, the tennis player Naomi osaka that has impressed us with a wonderful mane in a new tone.

It’s about a warm golden blonde that it feels really good and that gives an incredible extra light to the face. Thus, the tennis player leaves her red hair with dreadlocks behind, and returns to wearing her natural curl with which she achieves an authentic leonine mane.





This new hair color, the truth is that it seems to me a success, Naomi feels great and chosen golden undertone matches perfectly with your skin tone, so the result is perfect; and in addition to giving him a lot of light as we said, it has also managed to soften his features.

Photos | @naomiosaka