Dancer entered Melissa Paredes’s house, says the actress’s nanny (Photo. Instagram)

The program Amor y Fuego presented a revealing report on November 4, where the nanny of the daughter of Melissa Paredes reveals the behavior that the actress has had with the dancer Anthony Aranda. He even pointed out that the young woman would have brought the Activator into her house.

It should be remembered that Melissa Paredes was caught kissing her dancer from Reinas del Show. And although the former driver pointed out that her husband and she were already separated, Doña Mirian came out to the front to indicate that she has not seen major fights between them, only distancing on the part of the young woman after entering the América TV program.

He also highlighted in this interview that Melissa was late at home, which is why the Cat Cuba complained to him, having a bad response from the actress. In addition, she revealed a conversation that left her puzzled, between Melissa Paredes and the dancer.

“Once he came here, to the garage, I crossed paths with him and the truth is that I can’t say that I saw her enthusiasm, but I did. He looked at her a lot, watched her. I said: ‘What does this man have? because she is a married woman. Why are you looking at her so much? ‘”, Doña Mirian pointed out to the Amor y Fuego reporter.

He also gave details of a situation that caught his attention, when Melissa was talking on the phone. “Exactly, one day the kitten’s food ran out and I asked (the actress) if she was talking to Mr. Rodrigo, and he said: ‘No, I’m not talking to him’ (annoyed voice). And I was surprised “ , counted the nanny.

LOVING ATTITUDES

“Honey, what are you doing, I want to see you. Since the man had left, I thought he was talking to him. I never suspected who he was talking to. Two weeks later the ampay came out ”, is what the maid heard from Melissa.

Asked about how Melissa behaved after entering Gisela Valcárcel’s program, Doña Mirian stressed that her boss changed a lot. “Oops she was tremendous, she was another Melissa. The truth is that it was a tremendous change, I was surprised because when I met her she was another person “ , he highlighted.

At another time he pointed out that although it is true there were differences, the couple “had a normal marital life.”

I HAVE SEEN HIM CRY

Doña Mirian also referred to the day that Melissa Paredes’ ampay with Anthony Aranda came to light. The nanny pointed out that she has seen Rodrigo Cuba cry.

“I have seen him cry, because he never imagined him doing that to him. I saw him suffer ”, said the lady quite dismayed, who said that on more than one occasion she tried to advise Rodrigo Cuba to be patient. In addition, He also recommended that Melissa stop exposing herself.

Finally, the nanny asked Melissa to think about her daughter, whom she misses very much. “That girl doesn’t have to suffer,” she said through tears.

