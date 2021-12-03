(NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT) The house at 2500 Bucharest street, Villa Albertina area in Ingeniero Budge, where Damián Lezcano Mendoza lives, the main suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Beatriz Videla, was raided this morning by the City Police under the conduction of the prosecutor Marcelo Munilla Lacasa, in charge of finding Nancy. There, the body of a woman who is waiting to be identified was found under a fresh concrete subfloor.

Hours before the procedure, a call to 911 indicated that Nancy frequented the home and that even Lezcano lent her money “to pay the rent.” The place, strikingly, coincided with the references of the antennas in the survey of the woman’s cell phone. In a short time, a warrant was obtained with the Court of Guarantees No. 5 of the area.

The City Police arrived at the house with the support of the Lomas de Zamora DDI of the Buenos Aires Police. Lezcano himself opened the door and attended to them. In the place there were several rooms, one of which was empty. Through a window a new subfloor and rest of fresh materials were observed. Lezcano admitted to having built it before the questions of the policemen. Several neighbors even assured that they had seen the man enter and leave

A) Yes, GER personnel from the City Fire Department proceeded to drill holes on the newly built slab so that Argentine Federal Police dogs smell possible traces. The subfloor was deep, 8 inches thick. Thus, they found the body, which was extracted at 3 o’clock this Friday, whole, without being dismembered, with

The images in this note show the inside of the house and the process prior to the discovery, with forensics and firefighters on site.

