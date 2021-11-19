MotoGP has already put the 2022 chip. And on the first day of the IRTA Jerez test it was very clear. All the manufacturers present at MotoGP have tested a multitude of parts, a task in which Honda has been especially active. Maybe that’s why it is not strange to see Takaaki Nakagami at the front of the times table.. The Japanese rider has surpassed the Ducati ‘army’, as Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia finished in his wake. The Spanish Maverick Viñales has crept fifth with the first of the Aprilia, while Álex Rins has been sixth.

Beyond the fast times, conditioned by the strong and gusty windThe interesting thing about the first day of the test is the work done by each manufacturer. Without going further, Honda has tested an all-new version of the RC213V in relation to the one used this campaign. The bike has new aerodynamics, as well as other changes that the brand has not wanted to detail. Both Takaaki Nakagami and Álex Márquez have done a comparative work with the 2021 bike, while Stefan Bradl has tested a new chassis. Pol Espargaró will have the opportunity to test this totally new bike this Friday.

South African Darryn Binder was one of the new faces of the test in his debut with the Yamaha RNF team.

HRC is the only manufacturer with a 100% new motorcycle, while the rest of the brands have evolutions of the motorcycles of this year. With everything, all eyes have been on Ducati and not only for having eight bikes in 2022, but also for being the rival to beat. Four of these machines -the official ones and those of Pramac- have released ‘holeshot’, as well as changes in the aerodynamics. The official pilots have also tested the new engine, while Zarco and Martín have had a single unit of this engine for both of them. For its part, Yamaha have tested a new swingarm and electronic management software.

Suzuki has released a new engine and different changes in the swingarm, the chassis and other areas, while KTM and Aprilia have prioritized aerodynamics. In the case of the Austrian-born manufacturer, the tests have been combined with the ‘rookie revolution’. In the end, Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández are still taking their first steps in the category, same situation that lives Fabio Di Giannantonio in Gresini in a test in which for the moment he has worked with a unit version of the Desmosedici GP21. For its part, Marco Bezzecchi had to settle for a GP19 within the VR46 team.