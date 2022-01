Jan 07, 2022 at 06:35 CET

EFE / Melbourne

The Spanish Rafael Nadal (1) reached the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set after his rival in the quarterfinals, the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, quit before starting a duel that was scheduled to take place at the Rod Laver Arena. His rival in the semifinals will be Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, who is a member of the Rafa Nadal Academy and has never faced the Balearic before.