Nintendo has revealed that the Paper mario original will arrive in the Expansion Pack of Nintendo Switch Online in December. This is the first new Nintendo 64 game to be added to the Expansion Pack since its launch on October 25.

The Expansion Pack is a premium level of Nintendo Switch Online which adds games from N64 and Sega Genesis, as well as giving access to the paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game launched with a host of titles, including Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Shining Force, Shinobi 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Streets of Rage 2. Nintendo has promised that more games will be added to the service in the future, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, Pokémon Snap, Kirby 64, and Banjo-Kazooie.

The first new game to be added to the Expansion Pack has now been revealed in a trailer on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. The original Paper Mario will arrive in the Expansion Pack on December 10. It will be the second set of Paper mario available on console, as Paper Mario: The Origami King released on Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Paper Mario is a turn-based RPG set in a world where the inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom are made of paper. The story follows Mario and different members of the group, as he tries to free Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches. The Serie Paper mario She is known for her humorous writing, contributed to by the fact that more characters speak in an RPG than in platform or sports games, giving them more opportunities to show their personality.

Fans may be disappointed by how slowly games are being added to the Expansion Pack, especially after fans’ reaction to its price. This is to be expected though, as the Nintendo Switch gears up for a big holiday season in 2021. Nintendo often releases great games from Nintendo Switch Online during console downtime, which could be the reason why no NES or SNES games have been added to the service in a while, nor have any Sega games alongside Paper mario. As for early games, the original Paper Mario is a good game, as it made the leap into one of Nintendo’s most popular RPG franchises, and its gameplay and writing remain to this day.