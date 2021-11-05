Mythical Games has announced the conclusion of a $ 150 million fundraising round. The company carried out the fundraising with a valuation of $ 1.25 billion on Thursday, which was led by the global venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz.

Mythical said that plans to use this new injection of capital to help integrate NFTs into its games. Arianna Simpson, Andreessen’s general partner, said in a statement:

“Co-founders John, Jamie and Rudy have vast experience in the world of video games and have built a world-class team to support their vision. We are delighted to partner with them to bring NFT gaming to an even bigger scene.”

Other investors in this round were venture capital firms D1 Capital, 32 Equity (the investment arm of the National Football League), RedBird Capital, Com2Us and The Raine Group, in addition to cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance Labs. Several professional sports franchise owners also participated, such as Jonathan Kraft, of the New England Patriots, and Michael Gordon, of the Boston Red Sox. Ryan tedder of OneRepublic said:

“As an early believer and investor in blockchain technology and NFTs, and as a much earlier believer in video games, I am happy to help support a company that understands not only where the world is with video games and the technology, but where it is going. “

Mythical previously announced a $ 75 million round in June, the same month that Andreessen Horowitz launched the largest cryptocurrency venture capital fund in history. That fund led a $ 250 million Series C for the Alchemy blockchain platform in October.

Keep reading: