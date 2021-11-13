MyEtherWallet, or MEW, launched last Thursday its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) baptized as “ETH Blocks”, which tokenizes individual blocks of the Ethereum blockchain. The unique images associated with ETH Blocks are generated from the block data. These NFTs are exclusively available to MEW users through the MyEtherWallet website.

According to the company, several blocks have already been claimed. Ethereum’s founders have first claimed blocks 1-10. There are also 13 ETH Blocks representing the history of Ethereum (such as major milestones, forks and network updates) that have been put up for auction for a month and The proceeds of which will be donated to organizations such as The Skid Row Housing Trust, Wikipedia, Girls Who Code, and NPR, among others.

Cointelegraph spoke with Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MEW, to learn more about the original Ethereum wallet’s decision to adopt NFTs and innovate on the Ethereum blockchain:

“MEW is dedicated to making history by bringing NFT to help new and seasoned users explore a new form of Ethereum in a trusted environment.”

He went on to explain that the project aims to provide full access to everything that the Ethereum blockchain can offer. Given that most NFT markets are currently minted on the Ethereum blockchain, he told us that it “makes sense” to engage Ethereum users of all skill levels by allowing them to mint and own unique pieces of the blockchain itself.

When asked what you consider to be the value engine behind owning an ETH Block, Hemachandra told Cointelegraph:

“The amazing thing about ETH Blocks is that they can be sentimental and meaningful or an educational tool. Users [pueden] take control of ETH Blocks in any way they want and be as creative as they can with how they are shared and the blockchain moment they coin. “

As sentimental as ETH Blocks are to users, the history of Ethereum and “each individual fork and update occupies a special place” in the hearts of the MEW team as well, added Hemachandra. Since both the Ethereum blockchain and MyEtherWallet were founded in 2015, Hemachandra noted that MEW has made it a priority to be at the forefront of innovation for the Ethereum community:

“We believe that [Ethereum] it can grow to become the best and undisputed blockchain for the Web3. And now, with ETH Blocks, we can all remember how we got there when we get there! “

Earlier this year, Hemachandra wrote an article for Cointelegraph on value beyond the hype of NFTs. And with the announcement of ETH Blocks, he and the MEW team hope to demonstrate their belief in the potential of Ethereum and the staying power of NFTs.

Keep reading: