Hematology.mx.- By: Dr. Gilberto Israel Barranco Lampon, Hematologist with a specialty in Hematopoietic Transplantation.

What are Myeloproliferative Neoplasms?

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) are a group of hematological cancers. Which are characterized by an increased proliferation of cells of the myeloid lineage, that is, granulocytes, erythrocytes and platelets, which produces an excess of circulating blood cells and in turn, various clinical manifestations, secondary to stagnation and cellular excess in the vessels blood vessels and various organs such as the spleen and liver.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes seven subtypes:

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, BCR-ABL1-positive.

Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia

Polycythemia Vera

Primary myelofibrosis

Essential Thrombocythemia

Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia

Unclassifiable myeloproliferative neoplasia

Why do Myeloproliferative Neoplasms occur?

So far, no single cause has been identified that causes the development of NMP; In some patients, a history of exposure to ionizing radiation, chemotherapy or benzene stands out, as well as a slight family predisposition. In most cases, genetic alterations are identified (mainly mutations and translocations) that develop in the hematopoietic stem cell and cause excess cell proliferation.

How frequent are they?

The epidemiology of MPN varies depending on the subtype, they usually appear in advanced ages, the most frequent of them in Mexico and in the rest of the world is BCR-ABL1-positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, with an annual incidence of 1 to 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per year. It is followed in frequency by Polycythemia Vera, Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis, while the rest of the subtypes are rare.

What are the symptoms and how are they diagnosed?

In a large percentage of patients, symptoms do not occur initially, and they are diagnosed because laboratory tests are performed to monitor other diseases, however, some patients may come to the doctor seeking care for the characteristic clinical manifestations which are:

Weightloss, secondary to increased tumor metabolism and growth of the spleen, which compresses the stomach and causes patients to satisfy their hunger with little food.

Recurrent fever not triggered by infection.

Symptoms caused by excessive congestion of the blood vessels such as headache, shortness of breath, excessive redness and painful palms of the hands and soles of the feet, as well as bluish discoloration of the lips.

Pruritus.

Tiredness

When fortuitously by monitoring other diseases, or guided by symptoms, the doctor suspects any of the MPNs, a Hematic Cytometry is usually requested and it is then that the excessive elevation of one or more cell lines is identified; predominance of platelet elevation in Essential Thrombocythemia, increased hemoglobin and hematocrit in Polycythemia Vera; increased granulocytes throughout their maturation range in BCR-ABL1-positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia; excessively elevated neutrophils and eosinophils in Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia and Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia respectively. In the case of Myelofibrosis, patients usually have a decrease in all cell lines, rather than an excess.

In most cases, it is imperative to perform a bone marrow biopsy, which will allow us to show excessive cell proliferation, as well as distinguish between the different subtypes of MPN.

Additionally, a search for associated genetic alterations must be carried out.

What is the prognosis and treatment?

MPNs usually have a slow evolution, however, Without timely care, they can progress to life-threatening Acute Leukemia.

Polycythemia Vera and Essential Thrombocythemia usually have a good prognosis, the treatment is aimed at reducing the probability of thrombosis, therefore, the reduction of cardiovascular risk factors, the use of antiplatelet agents such as aspirin and drugs such as hydroxycarbamide or the interferon that regulate excess erythrocytes and platelets, cause patients to have a life expectancy similar to that of the general population.

BCR-ABL1-positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a success story in the treatment of cancer patients, since thanks to the identification of the genetic alteration that causes the disease, the translocation between the BCR gene, located on chromosome 22 and the ABL gene, located on chromosome 9, drugs were designed (imatinib, dasatinib, nilotinib, bosutinib, ponatinib) capable of inhibiting the activity of the chimeric protein caused by said fusion, allowing the control of the disease and that patients with a disease that was previously considered fatal, can now aspire to a practically normal life.

In the case of Myelofibrosis, the outlook is less encouraging, hematopoietic transplantation, is the only potentially curative option, however, it is not very accessible in Mexico and is reserved for young patients without comorbidities, recently drugs such as ruxolitinib have shown substantial improvement in the quality of life of these patients and a slight increase in survival.

The rest of MPNs are rare and treatment is based on reducing the excessive number of cells and, as far as possible, performing a hematopoietic transplant.

What are the challenges in treating patients with MPN in Mexico?

Among the main challenges are the following:

Lack of knowledge of these diseases , which causes patients to seek medical attention late.

, which causes patients to seek medical attention late. Limited number of specialists and centers dedicated to the care of this type of neoplasm.

High cost of treatments

high of treatments Lack of access to research protocols and development of new treatments.

and development of new treatments. Limited number of specialized centers in hematopoietic transplantation.

What actions are being taken to overcome these challenges?

Recently a multidisciplinary group made up of Chemists, Biologists, Hematologists and Doctors of other specialties from different institutions, both in the public and private sectors, have come together to form a National Consensus for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, and thus, homogenize the care provided at the national level, in addition, various foundations, patient groups and pharmaceutical companies have come together to support patients, either with health education programs, access to diagnostic tests and in sometimes access to drugs.