The parallel government of Myanmar, the Government of National Unity (NUG), led by supporters of jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has declared the dollar-based stablecoin Tether (USDT) as an official currency for local use.

According to a report published in Bloomberg, the NUG will accept Tether for its current fundraising campaign that seeks to overthrow the current military regime of Myanmar. The parallel government also raised USD 9.5 million through the sale of “Spring Revolution Special Treasury Bonds” offered to the Myanmar diaspora around the world. The group aims to raise USD 1 billion from the sale of bonds issued by the NUG.

NUG’s Ministry of Planning, Finance and Investment posted an announcement about the measure on Facebook on December 13.

Announcement about the acceptance of Tether by the NUG. Fountain: Facebook

The NUG’s decision to make Tether an official currency undermines the cryptocurrency ban imposed by the Central Bank of Myanmar in May last year.

The incorporation of Tether as an official currency for local use is motivated by concerns about privacy and the seizure of funds by the current regime. The NUG Finance Minister said that the main reason for the incorporation of Tether is “the national use to facilitate and expedite the current commerce, services and payment systems”.

The NUG was recognized as an official government of Myanmar by the French Senate and the European Parliament in October 2021However, the United States has made no move in this regard. The NUG’s decision to accept and use the Tether stablecoin could become a point of contention among nations, especially at a time when the United States government is seeking to impose strict stablecoin issuance policies.

