Windows 11 has little more than a month between us, but this server has been using the operating system since that first preliminary version was launched after the official announcement of June 24, 2021. My experience until maybe three weeks ago had been satisfactory , but with every cumulative update I install everything seems to get worse.

In September, when I was still using the preview version, I already felt that Windows 10 was a little slower and a lot more outdated because I had gotten used to the new interface, to the fluidity of all the animations, and in general, both my PC of desk like my laptop worked a trifle faster in everything. Today, in mid-November, the story is different.

WINDOWS 11 from ZERO: REQUIREMENTS, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING





First it is important to note here that my two computers have AMD Ryzen processors, and it is known that Windows 11 was released with a bug that worsens performance on computers with AMD processors. Interestingly, I did not experience these issues at first.

However, after the first patch on Tuesday, which was just to solve this problem, what Microsoft did was make it worse, and here also my first discomforts began. After installing the first cumulative system update, I started experimenting lag in simple things like opening File Explorer or running apps for the first time.

It was not something too serious and it was already known that the patch had made the situation worse, both AMD and Microsoft were working on a new solution that I sat down to wait. Meanwhile, starting in November, an expired certificate began to break applications in Windows 11, even preventing the launch of the Start Menu and Settings.

Luckily, I didn’t experience those issues either, but the performance issue kept getting worse and worse. A new cumulative update for Windows 11 was re-released last week that now it is supposed to solve performance problems in AMD, in addition to all those mentioned above. However, after installing this new patch, my Windows 11 installation continues from bad to worse, and these are some of the symptoms:



Useless search …

My computer takes longer than ever to start up after a reboot.

Windows 11 search sometimes goes completely blank when run.

When I open the virtual desktops they freeze for a few seconds, and at least a couple of times it is impossible to return to the desktop and I have to force a restart.

File Explorer is slower than ever, and it’s not just the Downloads folder that takes time to open.

The music playback controls from the taskbar (which I used for Spotify) are gone and not working a couple of weeks ago.

Sometimes I have to press the start button more than once to be able to launch the Start Menu.

OneDrive stops syncing my files despite running, and only works again after a full program or system restart.

Absolutely everything slows down and the animations on the windows are lagging.

Similar issues and others that I haven’t experienced (thankfully) are the order of the day on Windows subreddits, in the Feedback Hub, and on Microsoft’s forums. But the most absurd thing is that in the laptop where I don’t have the “stable” version of Windows 11, but an Insider version of the Dev channel, none of this happens.

The computer where I am experiencing this is a perfectly supported one, with an 8-core Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 32 gigs of RAM, an NVME SSD and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics. go slow Windows Explorer.

There’s not exactly one update to blame for all of this, and it’s quite strange since I had a problem-free experience in a preview for months. It is the computer with which I wrote my Windows 11 review and that in all benchmark tests performed slightly better than the same Windows 10 computer.

The degradation of the experience in the last weeks is so high that it makes me consider formatting, but not to install Windows 11 clean, but to go back to Windows 10, where literally years ago I did not experience something like this.

I had already said it before, there are really reasons why it is not necessary to update to Windows 11, and I honestly do not recommend it to anyone, because so far the improvements it has are not worth the potential headache of a system that was clearly launched incomplete and lacking much maturity.