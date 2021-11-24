After being elected as Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) this Tuesday, Loretta Ortiz said that her votes in the highest court of justice will be autonomous and independent.

“If there is a circumstance for which I have a closeness or interest in the matter, I will apologize. I have something in my favor that the other ministers do not have: that I am an academic, I do not have an office, I have no vested interest, I have no pending results to be resolved. I will carry out my position as Minister of the Supreme Court with full independence and autonomy, ”said the newly appointed minister.

During the discussion of his appointment, several senators asked him to maintain autonomy with respect to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since Loretta Ortiz is the wife of José Agustín Ortiz Pinchetti, who is a politician close to the president.

“I will guarantee independence as guaranteed when I was a director: acting independently, honorably and autonomously ”, she mentioned at a press conference at the end of the session where she was elected as minister.

Loretta Ortiz, whose appointment is for 15 years, will take the place of Minister Fernando Franco González Salas, who will retire, in the coming weeks.

