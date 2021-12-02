My partner gets angry and does not talk to me: why and how to act

You don’t know what to do if your partner gets angry and doesn’t talk to you? Know 6 attitudes that will help you deal with it.

Every relationship must go through conflicts. In fact, it is these that determine the level of commitment, maturity and respect that both profess. When my partner gets angry and does not talk to me, it is natural that we do not know how to act, especially when we do not know exactly the reasons for his anger.

It is not uncommon for this to occur. Thousands of couples around the world have to deal with this problem, one that is not always managed in the right way. Of course you must be empathetic with your partner and wear his shoes, but this does not imply taking all the blame or disrespecting your own integrity. Today we show you what can be done when my partner gets angry and does not speak to me.

What to do when my partner gets angry and won’t talk to me?

The experts and the researchers agree that communication is one of the pillars of any healthy relationship. In fact, it is often a symptom of satisfaction, as can sex or emotional intimacy. When this is altered, it is to be expected that conflicts arise that endanger the stability of the relationship.

Silence is one of the many responses that a person chooses when faced with anger. Some choose to avoid verbal conflict, thereby translating their frustrations by isolating themselves from the problem. In other words, behind a communicative evasion there is a reason; one that has motivated your partner to decide to break the communication channel.

This is not healthy at all, and is even a symptom of low commitment to the relationship. Not all couple conflict is bad, since it can be healthy to resolve attitudes that annoy both of you. The problem is that silence often translates into resentment and estrangement, not to mention the frustration and insecurity it produces in the other.

If your partner gets angry and does not talk to you, it is very likely that you do not know how to control the situation. The first thing you should avoid is assimilating the same attitude. Choosing to pay in the same way will in no case resolve the conflict. We propose 6 ideas that you can explain that the experts.

1. Let your partner know how you feel

Communication is one of the fundamental pillars of any relationship, something that must be remembered in times of conflict.

The best way to deal with your partner’s silence is by letting him know how you feel about it. Although he or she will surely want to avoid any communication channel, you should create one that allows you to express your feelings and emotions towards this attitude.

This initiative is contrary to the one your partner manifests. In addition, it shows that you are willing to discuss the reasons for their anger and to find a solution. A relationship cannot be built from a distance, much less from hatred. If he really wants to bet on the relationship, he will listen to you and assume that silence is a very unproductive attitude.

2. Be empathetic and thoughtful

When your partner is willing to assume his commitment to the relationship, you must also assume another. It is at this point that empathy and thoughtfulness can be of great help. You must be empathetic about the reasons for their anger, understand their causes, understand them in context, and connect with their emotions and feelings.

In the same way, you must assume a thoughtful attitude. Without reflection, you run the risk of assuming details uncritically, which can lead to a sense of guilt. Empathy and thoughtfulness will undoubtedly help you solve the problem, in case your partner is willing to take the step.

3. Be patient

Unfortunately, you won’t always be able to convince her to open up to you. Depending on the severity of the situation that has produced her anger, her emotional maturity and her experiences, it may take longer than you expect before she decides to take an active attitude.

It is for this reason that patience will be a great ally on your part.. It will help you control your expectations, as well as not condition the results towards what you expect to happen. Also, it is best for him or her to clarify your mood, reflect on it, and calm your temper before having the decisive conversation. When we are angry we do not always choose the right words when we speak.

4. Avoid conditioning yourself by feeling guilty.

If your partner gets angry and won’t talk to you, you should avoid internalizing a sense of guilt. Remember that it is not you who has decided to avoid the problem, isolate yourself, choose to be silent and mark a distance. Adults solve problems like adults, so you should never assimilate an attitude of guilt that justifies the one that your partner has taken.

Deep down, this is the great problem of blaming yourself: justifying what he or she is doing. Of course it is valid to get angry about something, as well as wanting a space to reflect on it, but sooner or later you must discuss it. If that discussion never comes, you should not believe that it was all your fault.

5. Respect yourself

Reflecting on what may have happened in the relationship and how it affects us is important to move forward.

Expanding on the previous premise, remember that you must respect yourself in the face of any unfounded accusation. Of course, you must be open to admitting your mistakes, offer an apology, meditate on your attitudes and modify some details in favor of the relationship.

However, this does not imply that any accusation against you will be valid if it is unfounded. For example, that he or she got mad at you because someone else flirted with you (without your responding to the flirtation). You are responsible for what you do or say, not what others do or say. Keeping this in mind is respecting your integrity.

6. Reconsider the limits and consensuses of the relationship

Finally, another thing to do if my partner gets angry and doesn’t talk to me is to reconsider the relationship. After all, an attitude of this type that lasts for days and days (or in any case is repetitive) is nothing more than a symptom of emotional immaturity.

In addition, it is an attitude that is sometimes used to manipulate you. You must be attentive to the reasons behind it, so you avoid falling into a game full of traps. Regardless of the love, affection and respect you have for that person, there is nothing wrong with deciding that he or she is not committed enough to the relationship. Sometimes the best option is to take a step back.

With this last reflection we hope to have clarified many ways of acting when we think “my partner gets angry and does not speak to me”. Ultimately, the best way to solve the problem is by talking, as well as letting him know that distancing himself does not benefit either of you at all.

