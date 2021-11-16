Mariana Moguel Robles, daughter of the former secretary of Social Development (Sedesol) of the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, affirmed that her mother Rosario Robles Berlanga does not lend itself to the lies of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to step on former officials in exchange for privileges and benefits in the accusations of the Master Scam.

“Many times they have said that my mother does not want to collaborate and many times they have said that mother does not want to talk, because my mother is not a circus and my mother will not lend herself to narratives far from truth and justice, to narratives of lies, to the lies of stepping on the other to have benefits and privileges “, declared the daughter of Rosario Robles Berlanga.

The daughter, sister, brother and nephews of Rosario Robles Berlanga convened to actions of peaceful civil resistance to demand the release of the former government official of Enrique Peña Nieto, who is accused of the crimes of improper exercise of public service and omission due to fraud in the delivery of public resources from Sedesol.

Read: I have nothing against Rosario Robles: AMLO

The former PRI deputy in the Congress of Mexico City declared that her mother Rosario Robles Berlanga is in Santa Martha Acatitla, like any other inmate, since she does not have a different privilege than the other inmates.

“My mother volunteered and my mother is accused of omission andor declared to have received 10 million dollars, much less is accused of any diversion of resources“Commented the graduate in Communication Sciences from the Ibero-American University, who gave the press conference in the living room of her house where they supposedly lived for more than two decades.

“I don’t care about other people’s cases, like Emilio Lozoya, and I don’t want to get to the bottom of that case. In all my mother’s investigation folder there is not a single word that refers to the journalistic investigation La Estafa Maestra, which they have pointed out repeatedly, ”said Mariana Moguel Robles.

They have tried to see Rosario Robles kneeling, bent, as well as thrown: “My mother is a woman who will come out as she has done in the history of her life through the front door and not through the back door,” said the daughter of the former head of Government of Mexico City, who at all times received the support of her aunts and uncles gathered to demand that the President of the Republic stop the political persecution.

“This is the house that has been his home for 26 years and the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic is unaware of the investigation carried out on Rosario Robles Berlanga,” commented Francisco Robles Berlanga.

The brother of the former secretary of Urban and Territorial Development (Sedatu) added that the president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was visited in the house unknown to the FGR, when he was part of the PRD and an ally of Rosario Robles Berlanga.

Read: Nor there is persecution or revenge against Rosario Robles: AMLO

Rosario Robles’ brother said that They will take public squares such as the Glorieta de la Palma to disseminate and deliver flyers of the case of the former civil servant ,. because revenge justice can be the means of political control in Mexico.

There will also be a camp in the Zócalo, in where there will be a 10-day fast, meditation and prayers to demand the release of Rosario Robles.

With the actions of peaceful civil resistance, we will not seek house arrest for Rosario Robles Berlanga, but rather her release and release from the Santa Marta Acatitla women’s prison, commented Francisco Robles Berlanga.

So far there is no reason for Rosario Robles Berlanga to be in prison in the Santa Marta women’s prison, he concluded.