The professor and researcher left his post after a scandal that arose around his wedding, which, he said, was totally transparent Photo: REUTERS / Alberto Fajardo

Santiago Nieto left the ownership of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), after taking office in 2018.

Through a statement, the General Coordination of Social Communication and Spokesperson of the Government of the Republic reported the change on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

However, through his social networks, the professor and researcher also assured that after the scandal around his wedding decided to submit his resignation from office.

Nieto Castillo considered, from his official Twitter account, that the criticism derived from acts of third parties related to your wedding, which was completely transparent on his part.

Lastly, he revealed that his resignation was for avoid affecting the project undertaken by the Fourth Transformation through the UIF in order to fight corruption, and confirmed that his loyalty is with AMLO.

“Before the project could be affected, due to criticism derived from acts of third parties related to a personal and transparent event, I preferred to present my resignation as head of the #UIF. My loyalty is with the President @lopezobrador_. My love for @C_Humphrey_J “, wrote the now former public official.

Instead, Pablo Gómez Álvarez will take office, after being flagged by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández.

Pablo Gómez is an economist graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, professor and former legislator. Through the statement, the Government of Mexico highlighted “its trajectory in favor of social causes and human rights from 1968 student movement and in different historical stages of the country ”.

Pablo Gómez Álvarez, new head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (Photo: Government of Mexico)

Nieto’s statement was joined by counselor Carla Humphrey, who offered her solidarity and endorsed his love for Nieto Castillo through his official Twitter.

In this context, she described the former public official and her husband since last weekend as “A loyal, admirable and upright man and an exceptional human being”.

“My absolute and unconditional love is for you @SNietoCastillo. You are, without a doubt, the best thing that ever happened to me. A loyal, admirable and upright man and an exceptional human being who always seeks to help and support those who need it ”, he wrote.

It was precisely because of this wedding that the controversy began to grow, because at the Guatemala airport, the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Paola Félix Díaz, was involved in the transportation of USD 35 thousand, according to journalist Darío Celis de The financial.

After the facts were released, Félix Diaz presented his resignation to the head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, who gave the green light to the departure of the now former public official.

Paola Félix Díaz resigned from her position while she was in Guatemala (Photo: Instagram / @ paolafelixdiaz)

