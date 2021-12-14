Much was speculated about who was the infiltrated person among the heroes, the one who followed the orders of All For One, in chapters # 334, # 335 and # 336 of My Hero Academia. And certainly the curiosity of the fandom led them to wonder what secrets Kohei Horikoshi had prepared behind this mystery, throughout more than three hundred chapters. Between a sea of ​​emotions, and many expectations for the long-awaited revelation, we were surprised by two important facts: Toru Hagakure, who discovered that the traitor was Aoyama Yuga, finally showed his true face when confronting this villain..

After this interesting discovery, both Toru Hagakure and Midoriya went after Aoyama and his family for questioning about it. However, everything got out of hand in chapter # 337, entitled “A throwaway life” from the My Hero Academia manga, when Toru Hagakure had to defend his partner from the Navel Laser that Yuga used to attack him..

Between tears and tears, Midoriya questioned what his intention was with having worked with the League of Villains after having worked by their side for so long., not only as an ally but as a friend. Was Aoyama following All For One’s orders when protecting Tokoyami and Bakugo?

Be that as it may, this technique of the heroine confirmed that Toru Hagakure’s ability in My Hero Academia was to refract light, or to deflect light that hits her. In this way, with his quirk he was able to reflect the energy emitted by Aoyama’s laser, which in Hagakure’s transparent appearance implied the revelation of his face.

Thanks to this desperate movement, Horikoshi revealed to us who was behind this mysterious character.. And it seems that many theories about this powerful heroine have been confirmed, especially those about her face.

<br>

Know more: This is the real traitor in My Hero Academia



The face of Toru Hagakure from My Hero Academia

The “Invisible Girl”, Toru Hagakure is a student of Class 1-A of the UA Academy, who finally showed her face in chapter # 337 of My Hero Academia. After a defensive against Aoyama, she demanded through tears “What did you think when you came to class?”. Apparently this betrayal struck a chord with heroin.

Even though she recognizes Aoyama Yuga as her adversary and is willing to fight himIn order to save Izuku Midoriya’s life, it seems that he still hopes that his old companion will choose the path of good:

Despite what happened, Midoriya is quite affected by the betrayal of Aoyama Yuga, whom he still considers as his friend (as well as Toru Hagakure). But faced with this concern, he will defend him before the council of heroes of My Hero Academia who will carry out a key interrogation that seeks to discover everything that happened with respect to All For One, the powerful villain who was controlling him.

Finally, the much-mentioned chapter of My Hero Academia # 337 ends with Midoriya crying telling him: «That you have committed a crime does not make you a villain. Take this hand, Aoyama! You can still become a hero!!! ». It seems that our beloved Izuku Midoriya, like Toru Hagakure, will do everything in his power to make Aoyama Yuga reconsider his actions and return to the side of the heroes:

On different occasions we had been able to see the silhouette of Toru Hagakure, but the revelation of her face was satisfactory due to all the suspicions surrounding her mysterious behavior and the theory that she was the true traitor.. My Hero Academia is full of memorable and emotional moments, will it be that in any of them we will see Toru Hagakure, and other heroes like Katsuki Bakugo and Tokoyami, unite to demand the acquittal of this villain?

Chapter 337 of My Hero Academia closes with a great question that will be resolved in the next issues of the manga: “What will Aoyama do after Deku’s words?” As he has already made clear, betraying his deal with All For One would mean losing his life.But he also can’t abandon Toru Hagakure, Izuku Midoriya and all his friends within the AU so easily.