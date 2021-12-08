My Hero Academia is one of the most recognized anime and manga franchises today, even more so after the announcement of its third movie, but it seems that he also admires other works like Jujutsu Kaisen, the franchise created by Gege Akutami, as it has paid tribute to him in an incredible illustration.

The first image Josu_ke shared on Twitter shows a promotional illustration for Jujutsu Kaisen volume 5 by Kohei Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia. According to the comments of the publication, this mangaka has been recognized for being a great colleague of Gege Akutami and recognizing his work within the industry.

On the other hand, in that same publication you can see the illustration that Gege Akutami made of Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya, the two favorite characters from My Hero Academia. Could it be that soon we can see a crossover between these two franchises? This is not the first time that this pair of mangaka shows their respect, affection and affection for each other in this way.

Josu_ke shared on social networks a better photograph of the illustration made by Kohei Horikoshi for volume 5 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga with Yuji Itadori with a heroic smile that Izuku Midoriya or All Might himself would surely admire.

What’s more, Gege Akutami recreated one of the epic scenes of the League of Villains from My Hero Academia being attacked by the group of heroes, led by All Might, Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki Bakugo.. From the reaction of the fans, it seems like there are many people in the fandom who would love to see this character design more followed among the next volumes of the franchise. Dabi’s redesign is one of the ones that has caught the attention of his fans the most, as the expression he gets gives him an air of an imposing protagonist.

Kohei Horikoshi (Boku no Hero Academia) has drawn Yuji for the release of volume 5 Jujutsu Kaisen. Akutami Gege (Jujutsu Kaisen) has made this illustration for Volume 23 of Boku no Hero Academia. pic.twitter.com/ItTXAXLIkF – 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) May 1, 2019

Finally, in Reddit shared an illustration by Kohei Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia, with the three main students of Jujutsu Kaisen and Satoru Gojo, their amazing teacher. This illustration shows how this group of characters could be seen as heroes and heroines within the UA

Can you imagine seeing Yuji Itadori as Izuku Midoriya’s partner in My Hero Academia? Surely, this pair of warriors would manage to stop the immense power of Tomura Shigaraki, possessor of All For One, with great ease. Also, the interactions Satoru Gojo and Professor Aizawa would have as seniors of this group of students would be something their fans would love to see.

The final arc of My Hero Academia

Currently, My Hero Academia is the work of Kohei Horikoshi and one of the franchises most loved by the international public, although it will have a small hiatus in October. In it we meet a world full of heroes and villains with unique abilities known as quirksThese are inherited from family to family.

For his part, in the current arc of the My Hero Academia manga, fortune has smiled on Izuku Midoriya, who has gained an advantage thanks to the latest showdown between Tomura Shigaraki and Star & Stripe in the sleeve We saw how the most powerful heroine in the United States of America stopped her immense power with her New Order ability.

This heroine from My Hero Academia used her State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Inter – Continental Cruise Punch. And, although he seemed to have been evaded by Shigaraki, it was all part of this heroine’s plan that turned his situation around.

In My Hero Academia chapter 333, When Tomura Shigaraki begins to steal the gift of Star & Stripe, his body begins to react in unexpected ways.. The heroine changed her New Order at the last minute: Now, her ability will reject all gifts. In this way, the heroine manages to fight all the gifts that the villain has stolen during his life.

In the final scenes of this chapter of My Hero Academia, Star & Stripe says goodbye to its ‘bros’, those soldiers who were always by its side. As she begins to be a victim of decay by Tomura Shigaraki when we have the information. Now, without gifts and with the New Order fighting him inside, this villain seems to be about to fall before the other heroes and the new power of Izuku Midoriya.

His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power.

Now, if you are interested in being aware of the current My Hero Academia arc, we recommend reading the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

