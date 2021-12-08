This was one of his great performances of his participation in “Roma” (Photo: Instagram / @ yalitzapariciomtz)

Yalitza Aparicio returned to the world of acting. The protagonist of Rome was the luxury guest at a community culture event held in the National Auditorium From Mexico City. The movie celebrity performed a play with children from Querétaro and Colima.

The 2019 Oscar nominee participated in the event I have a dream, a government initiative that led children from various parts of Mexico to have professional artistic experiences such as singing, dancing and playing in an orchestra. Aparicio supported children who became interested in dramatic performance and appeared in theatrical play The coyote and the iguana.

Despite her growing but solid career, Yalitza Aparicio accepted that her performance in the National Auditorium was his debut in the theater. “Thank you very much for all this experience, for your patience and above all for the help you gave me. Hopefully it will be repeated. My first time in theater”He wrote on his Instagram account.

Aparicio shared the stage with child actors belonging to Amealco de Bonfil in Querétaro and Tecomán, municipality of the state of Colima. It was the Secretary of Culture, organizer of the event, who shared a video of Aparicio’s participation on his Twitter.

In the audiovisual short it was heard as the actress in Rome when presented to the place where it originated, Tlaxiaco in Oaxaca. “It is a community in the heart of the Mixteca, others call it a small country. The truth is that we are very warm, supportive people, but above all, proud of their traditions and customs”, Described Yalitza Aparicio.

The protagonist of Rome She wasn’t the only celebrity to support the Children’s Arts Initiative. Stars like the singer appeared Eugenia Leon, who interpreted Mace, A song of Silvio Rodriguez. He adorned his presentation with an orchestral accompaniment made up of child musicians.

Similarly, the musician Fernando Rivera Calderón, Javier Camarena, tenor by profession, Juan Sant and María Reyna were present at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

I have a dream benefited children from various states of Mexico by fulfilling their desire to appear in one of the most important venues, such as the so-called “Colossus of Reform.” Not only were the talents who performed in front of the stage supported, but all the performances were produced by the young people themselves.

The event’s box office consisted of presenting a new or undamaged toy in exchange for a ticket to enter. The proceeds, stated the Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, would be donated to children in the mountains of Guerrero.

Since his rise to fame with the movie Rome, the Oaxacan actress has ventured into various social causes against ethnic and sexual discrimination. A couple of days ago, a video emerged on his YouTube channel where he introduced Gerardo Parra, your makeup artist and commented on distinctions based on skin tone.

As stated by the actress, she met the makeup professional during the recordings of Rome. “I had been through times when always they put a different makeup on me, to call it that. Very different from my skin tone”, Confessed Aparicio.

“In Mexico we have this thought that light skin tones are better and I think it’s a serious mistake. We have to change. They are very used to leaving a lighter skin. The most important thing in makeup is to leave a very beautiful skin that combines with everything, “he said. Gerardo Parra.

Since then, makeup artist Gerardo Parra and Yalitza Aparicio have collaborated over the years. According to the specialist, the actress slowly dared to make more proposals to highlight her face. Similarly, the protagonist of Rome has ventured into the world of fashion by collaborating with the account Fashion Gone Rogue, posing in a pink dress and sturdy boots.

