“My commitment is to fight inflation, not to touch international reserves and comply with the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico,” he said in a video distributed on social networks.

The Secretary of the Treasury emphasized that Rodríguez is an “honest, competent and highly respected” official in the secretariat that she presides, given the discipline carried out in the budget.

“We are also pleased by the fact that she would be the first woman to occupy this important position, we will continue to be busy with the stability of public finances and serving Mexico,” said Ramírez de la O.

Private analysts have questioned Rodríguez’s lack of experience in monetary policy and have expressed concern that he neglects the central bank’s purpose to address political issues.