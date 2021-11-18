As you read these lines, today’s Themes offices are reviewing the corrections to the translation of My body, Emily Ratajkowski’s book that went on sale on November 9 in English and that in Spanish will publish the publisher owned by Planeta in March 2022. A compilation of essays in which the model and businesswoman has reflected on what selling her image as a way of life has meant for her, both in the good and in the bad.

“This book is full of ideas and realities that I was not willing to face in earlier periods of my life, or perhaps was unable to do so. I made it a habit to discard experiences that were painful or inconsistent with what I wanted to believe: that I was the living testimony of a woman empowered thanks to the commodification of her image and her body “, this is how Emily Ratajkowski herself begins describing the content of My Body, that swept pre-sale and is currently one of the best-selling books on Amazon.

She goes on to explain: “Facing the more nuanced reality of my position was a complicated awakening that was brutal and devastating to an identity and narrative that I had desperately clung to. I was forced to confront a few unpleasant truths about what seemed important to me, what I thought love was, what I thought made me special, and I also had to confront the reality of my own relationship with my body “.

From most read article of the year to best seller

Since she became famous in 2013 for dancing half-naked in the music video for Blurred Lines of Robin Thicke, his image has become omnipresent: with a presence in films such as Lost from David Fincher, advertising campaigns and paparazzi photos, to his own Instagram posts, where it accumulates more than 28 million followers. Curiously, his fame has lasted longer than that of the singer of that summer song that stayed in one hit wonder and that today is reviled by its macho lyrics. And that his role in the music video was practically a mere helper.

It was in 2018 that Emily started writing these essays. Her mother had been diagnosed with a chronic disease called amyloidosis and was alone in Los Angeles while her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, worked in New York. It was a time, as he has told, in which he felt that he was “missing something”, so began to write “to try to find out what he believed in”.

She ended up taking it so seriously that, in 2019, she turned to the advice of writer Stephanie Danler (author of Sweet Sour) and began to read nonfiction publications as if there was no tomorrow. In their DIY reading program they highlight, for his final influence on the work: Devil’s hook by Leslie Jamison, Three women by Lisa Taddeo, How to write an autobiographical novel by Alexander Chee and The Reckonings by Lacy Johnson, which has become one of his favorite books.

In 2020, The Cut bought him and published one of the essays, titled Buying Myself Back (Buying me back), in which he gathers moments in which he has seen how his images are bought, sold and shared without his consent and where he ensures have learned that his image and reflection do not belong to him. That became the most read article of the year in the magazine and the editorial contract was immediate. Its objective? Start a conversation about objectification and fetishization of female beauty, contempt for women’s sexuality, the wicked dynamics of the fashion and film industries, and the gray area between consent and abuse.

For now, Lena Dunham has already said about him that “his prose is, at times, soft as honey and ruthless, heartbreaking and hurt. Know the pain that every woman lives and he is not afraid to say that he has been there, “wrote the creator of Girls.





