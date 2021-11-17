Xiaomi’s Daily Picks present interesting offers from time to time but today’s is directly irresistible: the Xiaomi Mi 11i lowered from the usual 699.99 euros just 499 euros. This kind of Xiaomi Mi 11 with a flat screen is one of the most beloved mobiles of the Xiaomi World and an essential if you are looking for a cheaper high-end.

A bargain that also hides another: the purchase grants double My Points. 1,000 MyPoints that are automatically transformed into 10 euros for your next purchase.





Xiaomi Mi 11I 5G 8 / 256GB silver EU

Xiaomi Mi 11i at a knockdown price





Although this is not its historical minimum, it is the lowest price that Xiaomi has presented from its official store. In exchange, you get a top-notch smartphone with all the guarantees.

A smartphone equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen compatible with HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its 4,520 mAh battery supports 33 W fast charging, its speakers are compatible with Dolby Atmos and its Vitaminized Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5 RAM makes it one of the most capable and agile machines of 2021.

The cameras section responds to a thousand wonders, with a 108 MP main sensor supported by a wide angle of 8 MP, f / 2.2, 119º and a telemacro of 5 MP.

It should also be noted that in the section on connectivity, nothing essential is missing: Smart dual-band Wi-Fi, full compatibility with the new 5G SA and NSA standard, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared sensor. For less than 500 euros it will be very difficult to find something no longer better, even similar.