Reuters.- Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10% of his shares in the electric car maker, according to 57.9% of people who voted in a Twitter poll that asked users of the social network. if you should get rid of the stake.

The richest person in the world tweeted on Saturday that he would divest 10% of his shares if users approved of the proposal in a poll.

The poll had more than 3.5 million votes.

“There’s a lot of talk lately that unrealized profits are a means of tax avoidance, I’m only proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk said in a post on Saturday, adding that he doesn’t get a cash salary or a bonus “from nowhere” and you only have shares.

Democratic US senators have put forward a proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other marketable assets to help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda and fill a loophole that has allowed them to defer taxes on capital gains indefinitely.

Musk has criticized the proposal saying, “Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come after you.”

As of June 30, Musk’s stake in Tesla amounted to about 170.5 million shares and the sale of 10% would equal about $ 21 billion as of Friday’s close, according to Reuters calculations.

Musk had said he would abide by the poll results.

