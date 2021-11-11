If there is a Samsung Smart TV in your home, it means that in addition to many of its functions, it also has compatibility with most streaming music services such as Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music. Now to their ranks comes Qobuz, which has been making its way into the services that offer high resolution music.

Qobuz’s high resolution is still a mystery on televisions

Among its plans, the French company of the same name offers high-resolution music, a service similar to that of Tidal or Amazon Music HD. Thus, supports streaming audio up to 24-bit and 192 kHz.

Now its technology comes in the form of an application for Samsung Smart TVs, although it is still to be confirmed if the option of high resolution music will also reach televisions.

Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz explains the following regarding its arrival on Samsung TVs:

“An application for Smart TVs was something frequently requested by our subscribers, so it only made sense to develop one for the big ones first.”

This service is available in many European countries, including Spain, as well as the United States and Australia. During this month we will see this application in the ‘Editor’s Pick’ of the Galaxy Store.

Qobuz has both individual and family subscriptions, with prices ranging from 12.50 euros to 29.17 euros per month. In addition to your music in high-resolution FLAC format, you also have original editorial content. For all those who want to try this service, they have a free trial month.

Via | FlatpanelsHD