The world is in a crisis due to the appearance of Covid-19 that has caused a change in the lives of millions of people. But if there is something that has not changed, it is the violence that persists in our country. In some aspects, it has even increased, such as that exercised against women. It is an alarming situation that is present in all areas and that includes health professionals. Cases are constantly reported and now the murder of a doctor from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has been announced, which is added to the list. The saddest thing is that the outlook shows no signs of change.

Tale of the Deadly Attack

The unfortunate event occurred over the weekend when the doctor left his job at the T-1 Clinic in León, Guanajuato. He got into his BMW and was attacked on the way home by two people on a motorcycle. One of them carried a firearm and operated it at least six times, according to witnesses.

It was a direct attack and the shots hit one of the doctor’s arms and chest. While he immediately lost control of his vehicle and hit the sidewalk. While the criminals fled and remain missing.

Although first aid items arrived soon after, it was useless because the doctor who is only known to His name was Hugo and he was 43 years old passed away at the scene. With this murder of the IMSS doctor, the number of attacks that have occurred during 2021 increases and which they are quite similar to each other.

Other recent cases that have occurred

Sometimes the attacks are on public roads and others in the vicinity of their work. One of the most recent cases occurred on September 13 in the city of Acapulco. While the gastroenterologist Javier Kuri Guido was driving his BMW brand car down one of the main avenues, he was hit by an armed commando who was traveling on a motorcycle.

Other quite similar attacks occurred days before because on September 2 the murder of a neurosurgeon was reported while he was driving his BMW car through the streets of Mexico City. The crime occurred in broad daylight and on one of the capital’s busiest avenues.

For its part, on September 9, a murder was recorded in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The victim was Dr. Sergio Eduardo Espejo Guasco, who was traveling in his Mercedes Benz vehicle.

For now, the murder of the IMSS doctor in Guanajuato is an example of the serious situation faced by health professionals in the country. Inside the office they must be protected to avoid getting Covid-19 but outside they have become victims of crime.