MultiVersus is real, and here is its first trailer!

One of the biggest rumors in recent months has come true. Through a trailer, it has been confirmed that MultiVersus, the Smash from Warner Bros. With properties like Batman, Adventure Time, Game of Thrones and more, it is official, and it will be available next year.

Through a trailer, it has been confirmed that MultiVersus is a free-to-play game coming to consoles and PC next year, developed by Player First Games. One of the biggest differences compared to other titles in the genre, is a focus on 2v2 games. While this title offers a single player experience, some mechanics are made for cooperative mode.

As you could see, this game has an extensive list of characters from Warner Bros. properties from DC, through Cartoon Network, to HBO. Yes, that includes the shaggy ultra instinct. Some of these fighters even feature their original voices.

MultiVersus will arrive as a free-to-play game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC sometime in 2022. The title will have cross-play between all platforms, and we will also see free updates that will add more characters, scenarios and game modes. You can now register here.

Editor’s Note:

It is real. You may not believe it, but this is real. After the failure that was Nickelodeon All-Stars BrawlHopefully the developers at Player First Games keep in mind that using its properties is not enough, and you need to make a good game first.

Via: Warner Bros.