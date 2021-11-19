This Thursday, Warner Bros officially announced MultiVersus, a new game with a dynamic similar to that of Super Smash Bros, featuring many characters from the most popular Warner Bros franchises.

MultiVersus brings together characters from series like Scooby Doo, Adventure time, Looney tunes, Steven Universe, game of Thrones, the heroes and villains of the League of Justice from DC Comics, among others.

Developed by Player First Games, The game will be released in 2022 for Xbox One and Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, as well as Windows PC, and it will be free. Players will be able to participate in games one on one, two against two and in teams of four players.

As for the characters, they all have a unique set of abilities, which was designed to dynamically pair with each other, but it will be possible to customize them, through equipment of benefits, which also allows for a variety of gameplay. Additionally, there will be masks for each character, with which they will have visual expressions and gestures.

This is the list of confirmed characters so far, with the names of those who will give them a voice:

– Batman, voiced by Kevin Conroy.

– Superman, voiced by George Newbern.

– Wonder Woman, voiced by Abby Trott.

– Harley Quinn, voiced by Tara Strong.

– Shaggy (Scooby Doo), voiced by Matthew Lillard.

– Bugs Bunny (Looney tunes), voiced by Eric Bauza.

– Arya Stark (game of Thrones), voiced by Maisie Williams.

– Jake (Adventure time), voiced by John DiMaggio.

– Finn (Adventure time), voiced by Jeremy Shada.

– Steven Universe, voiced by Daniel DiVenere.

– Garnet (Steven Universe), with Estelle’s voice.

– Tom and Jerry, voiced by Eric Bauza.

– Reindog (original character of MultiVersus), voiced by Andrew Frankel.