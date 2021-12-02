The greatest thing about Bizum is that it is operational in most Spanish banks, although that is also its drawback: to use Bizum you need the bank’s application. Or not, because the mobile payments platform is testing a standalone app with advanced features. And we have downloaded it.

“Make a Bizum“It has become so common that it even gained verb. Because how many times have you ‘squinted’ in the last month? Sending money to almost anyone is as simple as knowing their phone number. No cost, immediate, suitable for small amounts of money and also large… There is no doubt, Bizum has earned its place in our technological routine. And he wants to aspire to more.

The Bizum app is independent from the bank’s

Sending money from the Bizum app

The company has confirmed that it has been working for some time on an application that works independently from that of banks. The usual thing is to send, or receive money, from the application of our entity; something that can complicate the use since, if only Bizum is used, it is somewhat cumbersome to have an application installed that serves many more functions.

The Bizum application, which is being tested for a very limited group of users, can be seen in the Google Play Store, although it cannot be installed from there. This application was released in the store in February 2021 (data from AppBrain) and was last updated in February 2021 with version 2.0.3. We have been able to test version 2.0.

Although the app itself is independent, it needs an active Bizum user, a requirement that can only be found in the relevant banking application. Currently, the Bizum app only works with BBVA, Cajasur and Kutxabank banks. We have tested their services taking advantage of the fact that we have a BBVA account.

Activity log in the Bizum application

Once a new user has been registered in the Bizum app, what you need to be a Bizum customer for, the application welcomes detailing its strengths. Sending and receiving money individually and multiple, complete record of transactions and creation of groups with which to divide payments.

Create groups for an event and divide expenses automatically

The biggest advantage of the Bizum application, apart from its independence, is the option to create groups to manage all the collection to pay for them. That someone organizes a Christmas dinner and has to pay for it among all the guests? Bizum allows you to create a group, personalize it for the occasion, set expenses, between whom they are divided and, finally, it is also the app that is responsible for requesting the money through the Bizum network.

You can create as many groups as you need, Bizum allows you to divide expenses both proportionally and by percentages or manually, it is possible to separate from the payments whoever paid the money (in cash, for example) and the Bizum app will keep track of those who have paid and those who remain delinquent. The option is really complete, also very customizable.

Groups are the best function of the app, although it also offers all payment and shipment records without the need to access the banking application, allows sending Bizums to several contacts at the same time (instead of one by one) and, as is obvious, all the information remains private and secured since it is official software. In fact, it doesn’t even allow you to take screenshots.

An excellent application for the usual “Bizumers”

Division of expenses for a group created on the occasion of the Christmas dinner

We have not encountered problems using the independent Bizum app beyond some disconnection of the servers and some Android in which it did not work, something logical in the case of an application under test. The shipments we have made They arrived the same as if we had made them with the banking app, we also receive the money in the same way. And what to say about the groups: it seems to us an essential option, especially now that the Christmas festivities are coming.

We will still have to wait for Bizum to complete the tests with its application, but it points out ways: it has become an essential app in our collection.