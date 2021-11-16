Microsoft celebrated yesterday the 20 years of the Xbox brand, with a special event reviewing the history of their consoles. Several new features jumped to the fore, such as more backwards compatible titles for Xbox One and Xbox Series or games that receive improvements thanks to FPS Boost.

Without a doubt, the real surprise came when 343 Industries revealed that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was available from that moment on. Obviously, the avalanche of players pounced on the free-to-play, which has registered a peak users of 272,586 people on the Valve platform.

A very good number for its first day, but one that is even better when we put it in perspective with the rest of the Xbox Game Studios releases. Its about best premiere in the history of the Microsoft division on Steam, beating excellent starts like the recent Forza Horizon 5 (81,096), Age of Empires IV (73,928), Sea of ​​Thieves (66,906) or Microsoft Flight Simulator (61,829).

It should be remembered that we are talking about only Steam, so the data collected here do not reflect Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Game Pass, or Windows Store players. Therefore, the total player base for Halo Infinite aims to be significantly larger.

This arrival of multiplayer occurs almost a month before we can enjoy the Master Chief campaign in all its glory, on December 8. From 343 Industries they have indicated that the first season of the multiplayer will run until May 2022 and will not end at the beginning of next year, as had been ensured at the beginning.