Up to now, users of Apple Silicon processors have not had many options to run Linux on this new platform: although the creators of Asahi Linux are certainly on the right track in that regard, this is not yet a viable option in production environments.

And for the most popular virtualization tools, such as VirtualBox and VMWare, they are not compatible with this new architecture or are still in the testing phase. There is, of course, the option of turn to Parallels Desktop, but it’s a paid tool.





And that’s where the new version for macOS of Multipass 1.8.0, the free virtualization tool created by CanonicaHe, the developer of Ubuntu Linux. Canonical released the first version of Multipass in 2019 …

… aimed at that time at the Windows market, where the growing advances of WSL have been reducing the need for tools of this type, however interest in Apple’s new chip has opened up new opportunities for the application.

In the words of Nathan Hurt, the company’s product manager,

“Canonical wants to allow developers to run Linux faster than any other option on the market, and the Multipass team has helped to achieve this.”

A ‘WSL for Mac’ (sort of)

The appeal of Multipass is that it allows run Ubuntu in a virtual machine with minimal configuration and bypassing the entire installation process: Users can launch the Linux instance with a single command, download and start an image of that operating system… which will be up and running in just 20 seconds.

In Canonical’s words, that is one of the great advantages of its Multipass: eliminating the complexity of creating, managing and maintaining virtual machines.

“It replaces the entire process of configuring a virtual machine, searching and verifying a disk image, installing the operating system, and launching the virtual machine with a single command. They can quickly activate or destroy multiple virtual machines with ease, and developers can choose between a growing catalog of imaging and special-purpose machines. “ “For those who only need a Linux environment for a few use cases, this is a paradigm shift.”

The other great advantage is its ability to provide an almost native experience of any Linux program on macOS, allowing you to run them directly from the host system terminal using a key feature: aliases.

That is, to custom commands that, when entered in the macOS terminal, execute other commands within the virtual machine. According to Canonical, “aliases could be an alternative to Docker Desktop for developers looking to run Docker on Mac. “

But if you deduce from the above that Multipass is intended only for use with terminal applications, don’t worry: just like WSL, although it is possible to use it only that way, also includes support for the use of graphical environments.

If you have been convinced by the idea of ​​using Multipass, you can download it from its repository on GitHub, following the instructions contained therein. And if you don’t have an M1 chip, it doesn’t matter …

… Remember that it is also available for Mac on Intel processors, for Linux and for Windows; which, in Canonical’s words, “offers application developers a consistent development environment experience on any system. “