The concept of multiliteracy was used for the first time with the publication of the manifesto A pedagogy of multiliteracies: Designing social futures, from 1996, in which the specialists Bill cope and Mary Kalantzis redefined the concept of literacy, starting from the premise that maintains that, at the beginning of the 21st century, a globalized and culturally diverse world is presented, in which the appearance of a new communicative order (in which multiple forms of communication coexist) , makes the acquisition of new skills necessary.

These authors define multiliteracy as “ an approach to literacy focused on the use of language according to different social and cultural situations and the multimodality of communications, especially in the context of the new media existing today ”. The work proposed by them identifies two axes to which multiliteracy responds, in opposition to traditional literacy:

– The multiplicity of communication channels and media, as well as the variety of text formats.

– The increase in situations of cultural and linguistic diversity in a globalized world in which cultures interrelate.

The first axis raises the need of individuals to access a world in which language is constantly changing and in which the decoding, analysis and criticism, as well as the production of multimodal texts necessarily entail new skills, since, as he maintains Manuel Castells, “Culture is a communication system and our society is increasingly organized around the production, distribution and manipulation of symbols.” For this reason, it is that cultural expression becomes patterned around an electronic and kaleidoscopic hypertext. Creative and communication manifestations are linked around the Internet and multimedia.

The second axis raises the need to focus on the specific contexts, in which cultural references imply diverse representations visuals, as well as different forms of interpretation, linking literacy to the environments in which individuals operate, using patterns of meaning according to their own context. It is for this reason that said axis demands global connectivity.

Multiliteracy is related to pedagogy of multiliteracies, which can be theoretically linked to learning based on social constructivism. This relationship is based on:

– Linking knowledge to context

– Active participation of the student in the learning process

– Consideration of the students’ previous knowledge

– Learning as a product of experience

– Collaborative learning

Likewise, these conceptions can be associated with the definition of Paulo Freire and Donaldo macedo from emancipatory literacy, in which it becomes a significant construction, in the sense that it is conceived as a set of practices that can be used both to enable and disable people. This conception is not understood only as a technical capacity that must be acquired, but as the necessary basis for a cultural activity that fosters freedom.

A comprehensive educational model for multiliteracy requires the development of four training areas or dimensions:

– Instrumental dimension: it is linked to the management of the hardware and software of the different technological resources.

– Cognitive dimension: It is related to the development of skills for the intelligent use of information and communication (search, selection, reconstruction, exchange and dissemination of data with different codes).

– Attitudinal dimension: It encourages the promotion of rational attitudes towards technology and positive attitudes in communication.

– Axiological dimension: It is based on the acquisition of criteria for the critical analysis of information and aesthetic values ​​in the use of technology and communication.

In this way, the school becomes an appropriate environment to re-signify the use of technology and contemplate the transformations of today’s society , where educators begin to promote interaction and the construction of personalized, critical, reflective and comprehensive learning environments, instructing the new generation of young people for the future that is coming, through continuous enriching training and experience.

Are we starting to implement multiliteracy in the classroom?

