LaSalud.mx.-Through the Center for Comprehensive Care for Patients with Diabetes (Caipadi), of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ), the Ministry of Health provides comprehensive and specialized care to patients with this disease to empower them in the modification of habits and behaviors that contribute to improving their quality of life.

In Mexico, the diabetes mellitus is the third leading cause of death, with 151 thousand 19 deaths in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). In Latin America, just over 62 million people suffer from this disease; and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) predicts that by 2040 there will be 109 million.

The Caipadi coordinator, Sergio Hernandez Jimenez, explained that in this center a multidisciplinary care model was created in which patients are cared for separately by specialists from different areas and in a single day, with the additional benefit of simplification in time and costs.

“Laboratory tests are done first. Subsequently, he is received in endocrinology, ophthalmology, diabetes education, nutrition, psychology, foot care, dentistry, psychiatry and physical activation consultations. In these consultations, precise and feasible indications are given according to the lifestyle of each person.“, said.

The objective of these multidisciplinary evaluations, explained the Caipadi coordinator, is reduce complications that can cause disabling conditions; identify and resolve barriers in the achievement of control goals, and promote training in self-care and co-responsibility in treatment.

Each patient goes to their appointments once a month and from the first phase the family is involved in teamwork with the specialist, in order to achieve self-care and prevent complications from the disease.

He assured that diabetes is a complex, silent and progressive disease, and its development is influenced by genetic background, inadequate diet, overweight and obesity. It is necessary that the diabetic person is permanently under medical supervision to improve the quality of life.

For this reason, Hernández Jiménez highlighted the importance of each patient taking into account four basic considerations: healthy eating accompanied by physical activity, as the most important pillar; laboratory exams to evaluate the treatment of each patient; routine check-ups of kidneys, eyes, feet and other organs, and stick to medications for glucose, pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride control. In this way, the development of complications is avoided or delayed.

He called on those who do, to stop smoking, as it increases the risk of complications, in addition to interfering with the action of medications. Faced with this reality, it is necessary to make positive changes in lifestyle habits.

“Good living is what we are looking for at Caipadi, to improve the quality of life of the patient with diabetes, because if a patient is better controlled and has better physical and mental health, this also favors his environment, fundamentally his family”, Sergio Hernández Jiménez concluded.

DZ