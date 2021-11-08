WhatsApp is taking the steps so that its app arrives soon on the iPad.

WhatsApp has just launched multi-device support for all users on iOS and Android. This feature allows WhatsApp to be used in up to four devices without users needing to connect via smartphone. And this means that the WhatsApp app for iPad is much closer.

Until now, when we used WhatsApp web or the desktop app for Mac or Windows, we needed to be connected to the iPhone, so that both devices are constantly sharing information. That is to say, WhatsApp Web only duplicated what the iPhone sent, consuming this much battery.

With the multi-device function that you can now use, this disappears, being a completely independent app that we can use even if we don’t have a battery in our iPhone. Of course, to log in we will continue to need the smartphone.

When will WhatsApp for iPad arrive?

The WhatsApp app for iPad shouldn’t take too long to arrive now that one of the major issues with the multi-device feature has been fixed. WhatsApp for iPad will be a reality soon, although we cannot know exactly when.

The multi-device function of WhatsApp allows us, on the one hand, to save battery on our iPhone, and on the other all this:

You can use WhatsApp on up to four devices linked at the same time, but you can only have one phone connected to your WhatsApp account at the same time.

linked at the same time, but you can only have one phone connected to your WhatsApp account at the same time. You will need to register your WhatsApp account and link the new devices to your phone.

If you don’t use WhatsApp on your phone for more than 14 days, the paired devices will be disconnected.

The WhatsApp iPad app has been lagging for years, but it seems that the company is finally taking the necessary steps. With multi-device support, all that remains is for WhatsApp to decide and launch a version of its app for the Apple tablet.

