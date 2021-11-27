The character of Ms Marvel He will have several different looks in the series and the movie that he will star in from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

For now there are no official images of Ms Marvel, but if many leaks, that’s why we know that he will wear different looks in the series of Disney Plus and the movie The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2). The truth is that the actress Iman Vellani It looks a lot like his version of the comics, so it doesn’t matter what his suit looks like, because it will be shocking to see it either on streaming or in the movies.

Here we leave you the filtered images of Iman Vellani What Ms Marvel.

BREAKING: The first set photo from #TheMarvels has surfaced online – showing Iman Vellani suited up as Ms. Marvel! pic.twitter.com/z9z2C9TpDu & mdash; The Marvels News (@marvelsupdates) November 26, 2021

🚨: More photos from the set of #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/8NctUPQ3j3 & mdash; The Marvels News (@marvelsupdates) November 26, 2021

What do we know about this character?

First they will premiere the series of Ms Marvel, where they will tell us the origin of Kamala khan interpreted by Iman Vellani. She is a young woman who greatly admires the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel. So we will see Carol Danvers from Brie larson in the program. Kamala khan she will get powers, but it may be differently than in the comics since she was half human half inhuman, but as in Marvel studios Inhumans do not exist for now, they may change their history a lot.

After, Ms Marvel will be in the movie The marvels which will premiere on February 17, 2023. She will live great adventures with the Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris), character who was featured in the series WandaVision and that in the last episode he received a message from Nick fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to go into space together with him. Since the last time we saw him was in a spaceship in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Are you looking forward to seeing the Ms Marvel series and The Marvels movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.