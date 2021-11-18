Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the Ms. Marvel series will not be ready by early 2022 as initially expected.

Not even Disney has been able to resist the effects of the pandemic, since the studio, which always has its premieres very well squared on the calendar For years to come, he also had to remodel them entirely when the arrival of Covid-19 forced him to suspend filming and productions.

And one of the productions that was most affected by this was, precisely, the series of Ms. Marvel, which expected to finish its filming at the end of 2020 to be able to be released at the end of 2021, however, having had to completely paralyze its production due to restrictions has made Kamala Khan have to wait until 2022.

And not to the first months of next year, as was estimated at first, but This superhero won’t arrive at Disney + until after June 2022, as announced by the CEO of the company, Bob Chapek, in a call to investors.



According to the executive, it is expected that Ms. Marvel hit the streaming platform during the last quarter of the year, which would mean that Kamala Khan could make his debut between July and October 2022, as Disney’s fiscal year begins in November of each year.

Taking into account that The Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, will be released in February 2023, It is not such a bad idea to have delayed the arrival of Kamala on the screen, because that way she will be closer to her film debut with the character played by Brie Larson within the UCM.

In addition, having delayed its release date until after the middle of the year 2022 gives Disney the opportunity to place the premiere of other series before Kamala’s, such as Moon Knight or She-Hulk.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Piedad Milicua.