MRW appears to have been the victim of a ransomware attack that could have affected the personal information of your customers and employees. According to a user of Forumcoches, a worker has received an email from the company’s security department. The aforementioned e-mail alerts you to the hacking of your systems, as well as some tips that you should follow to avoid being infected.

The transport company has also alerted its customers through Twitter of a new scam via SMS which could be related to the data leak. Apparently, many users are receiving a message under the name of MRW indicating that they must pay the costs of a shipment through a website. The SMS that MRW warns about may show a real tracking number that matches the number of the shipment that the recipient is waiting for.

Although the data displayed in the message is correct, given that it could have been extracted from the ransomware attack, the link that redirects to the payment page is not official. The user who enters the bank details to pay this fee is actually giving up their details to cybercriminals.

How to identify the scam under the name MRW?

Fraudulent website of MRW.

To find out if the message is a scam, check if the link is correct. MRW’s official domain ends in “.es” not “.com”. The company also warns on its website that “it only charges for the expenses derived from official shipments made with MRW” and that they never request “through a link the payment of an amount to make the delivery”.

If you have received a similar message and you doubt whether or not it is a scam, it is best to contact the company by phone or by going to a physical point. In any case, It is not advisable to enter any personal data, much less pay the amount that is requested. If you have been a victim of this scam, the National Institute of Cybersecurity recommends contacting your bank as soon as possible to explain what happened and try to cancel the related operations.

In any case, you should bear in mind that during the Christmas season it is very common to receive this type of fraudulent messages. Therefore, carefully check the content of those SMS or emails they receive in relation to purchases or shipments, and contact the responsible company if you think it could be a scam.