Well, we tell you all this because this is an important firm that has just turned 45 years old. We tell you all this because in the past November 26, 1976 , Bill Gates and Paul Allen registered the Microsoft trademark . This is something that was carried out at the time in the office of the secretary of state of New Mexico. Therefore, this lady date can be considered as a milestone in the history of technology.

A clear example of all this is found in what could be considered as one of the current software giants, Microsoft . This is the firm that develops and is responsible for some of the solutions or software that mark our lives when we refer to technology. This is the case of Windows operating system , the Office suite or the Edge browser. We can also talk about Teams, that most current platform that has allowed us to be in contact these months with our loved ones, colleagues and friends.

From there, the growth and development of this company began to achieve the objectives that it is currently setting, which are not few.

Your MP3 music is celebrating

But this is not the only celebration that we can mention to you today, but we are also going to talk about one of the most used multimedia file formats for years. And it is that on a day like today, but in the year 1995 the MP3 file format. This also became known as MPEG Audio Layer III to, over time, become one of the most used formats of this type around the globe.

As a curiosity, we will say that its original creator was a German scientist named Karlheinz Brandenburg, to whom the regulars of digital music owe a lot.

On this day, on November 26, 1995, the patent was filed in the 🇺🇸 format 🔉 of ‘lossy’ audio MP3 or MPEG Audio Layer III, which is its original name.

It was created by the German scientist Karlheinz Brandenburg and in 2017 the patent was released https://t.co/fJyCSTp5jy #ephemerisMolonas pic.twitter.com/shhaWILSFi – Internet Molaba 💻 (@InternetMolaba) November 26, 2019

