What exactly happened? After the last update from Multi-Account Countainers, the Firefox extension indicated that it required the exchange of messages with programs other than the browser itself. That was what alerted users and created concern.

This is what appears to have happened with an update to the popular Firefox Multi-Account Countainers extension. It has been updated to version 8.0.2 . Sometimes these new versions may require new permissions that users don’t always like. It can even make them suspect that it may be an attack.

Install the latest updates available is essential to keep our operating systems and devices running smoothly. This must also be applied to any application that we install. Now, it is no less true that sometimes these updates can have some problems.

Many wondered why they have to exchange messages with other programs. The reason is that they have added integration with Mozilla VPN. Users of this service can now choose a different exit location for each of their containers.

They basically indicate that the Multi-Account Containers extension requires permissions to control proxy settings, to be able to use a different one for each container, which is actually a good thing for users. The Firefox Containers extension will serve as a means for the browser to connect to Mozilla’s VPN client, using the browser.runtime.connectNative () permission, to set a port for the VPN.

False alarm, but don’t let your guard down

Although there are users who have been surprised and even worried about this that we mentioned that it turned out to be a false alarm and that it was actually positive, the truth is that we must not lower our guard. It is a fact that browser extensions they can bring complications.

One of the security attacks that we can suffer in Chrome or Firefox is that a complement that we have installed becomes malicious. This can happen and, without our knowledge, we update to a new version granting permissions that have nothing to do with the actual operation. For example, they could be collecting our history, passwords or any data.

It is important that we always pay attention to the extensions that we are going to install. But in addition, you also have to look very closely at those that we already have installed and analyze possible changes that may be a problem that affects security or privacy. We saw in another article how a browser extension affects security. There we show the different options they have to steal data and, ultimately, compromise its proper functioning.